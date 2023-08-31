Chicago Air Force pilot killed in World War II accounted for

After 80 years, a local Air Force pilot who was killed in World War II is coming home.

In 1943, First Lieutenant Edward McGuire left Chicago to serve his country.

He was sent Romania, where he crashed as a result of enemy fire.

He was not identified after the war and was buried as ‘unknown’ in the hero section of a military cemetery in Romania.

His remains were recovered in 2017 and he was officially accounted for this June.

McGuire is set to be laid to rest in Alsop, Illinois in October.