Airstrikes on Iran spark protests and celebrations in Chicago

The Brief Chicagoans rallied in Oak Park against U.S. airstrikes on Iran, expressing anger over reported fatalities and concern about a prolonged war, with critics calling President Trump’s actions "reckless." Some Iranian Americans, including members of Make Iran Great Again (MIGA), celebrated the strikes, saying they target military sites and could help end Iran’s regime. The bombings have intensified local political tensions, with congressional candidates using the issue to debate presidential accountability and U.S. war spending priorities.



Chicagoans took to the streets on Sunday in response to the U.S.'s air strikes on Iran.

They reacted with anger to the reports of fatalities in Iran and fear prolonged war.

The bombings in Iran are feeding the political battleground, too.

What we know:

In Oak Park, they chanted against war in response to the airstrikes on Iran. Mothers and children, civilians and veterans.

Navy veteran Lindsay Church called President Donald Trump’s bombing campaign "reckless."

"You cannot bomb a country into freedom. You cannot dismantle a regime without a plan and call the aftermath democracy," Church said.

Some Iranian Americans are grateful for the president’s forceful action.

They danced downtown on Sunday, hopeful that Iran could be free of a brutal regime.

They believe the bombings are targeted at military installations to keep casualties to a minimum.

Pegah Piri, Chicago organizer of the group Make Iran Great Again, said, "We are so happy that President Trump was elected. We knew that by his election it's gonna be the end of regime. Iranians knew it and we’re gonna be forever grateful for the help they sent to us."

Anti-Trump sentiment fueled the rally in Oak Park.

Candidates for Congress want to be able to hold the president accountable.

Kina Collins is running for Congress in the 7th District. She said, "This is about our government following our laws and our constitutions. You are using our taxpayer dollars to make these decisions… It’s ludicrous to me that as a west sider, as somebody from Austin, we are constantly told there’s no money for violence prevention, there’s no money for housing, no money for health care, but we always find money to go to war."

What's next:

The Oak Park rally was organized by candidates running for office.

The group that calls itself MIGA, Make Iran Great Again, wants Chicagoans to know that Iranian people are their ally.