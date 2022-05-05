Alabama corrections officer had escape 'methodically' planned, body language expert says

article

Vicky White allegedly walked out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center last week "with no care in the world" as accused killer Casey Cole White followed her into her marked police vehicle.

The two are suspected of swapping out the ride for a copper Ford Edge SUV and vanishing – kicking off a U.S. Marshals-led manhunt . Authorities said they are not related.

"It was really obvious to me what was going on here was planned out, methodical, and she had played it out in her mind, even to where how she parked the car," Susan Constantine, a body language expert and president of the Human Behavior Academy, said of surveillance video showing the two leaving jail Friday morning. "She was prepared."

Even without knowing the details of the case before watching the video, she said the jail guard’s body language showed she was determined to get something done and confident she’d succeed, she told Fox News Digital.

"She has had this thought out for quite some time, but there’s no fear," Constantine said.

She smoothly backed her car into position, got out and took her time, going back into the driver-side door for something.

Vicky White’s walk, which authorities have described as a "waddling gait," shows she’s "rough around the edges" and appears somewhat masculine, Constantine said. But she also looks comfortable and determined during the caper.

"She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world," she said. "Her stride movements are just at ease. There’s not a sense of franticness or rapid movement."

Casey Cole White, the imposing murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail Friday morning with the alleged help of a prison official, warned cops in 2015 that he'd kill his ex-girlfriend if he got the chance, according to court documents.

The two have a distinct contrast with one another and would likely stand out in public. She’s just 5 feet, 5 inches tall with bleached blonde hair. He towers over her at 6 feet, 9 inches and could weigh more than 300 pounds. But they have a lengthy head start.

"If she’s smart, you’re going to have a hard time catching her," said Dave Katz, CEO of Global Security group and a former DEA special agent who took part in the 1990 manhunt for the mobster Constabile "Gus" Farace.

But he said he believed the Marshals would close in on the fugitive couple soon.

"As good as DEA is at making drug investigations, that’s as good as the Marshals are at finding people," he said. "It’s like going to a specialist. They’re really good."

Investigators are likely in touch with everyone in contact with Casey White over the past few years, in and out of jail. They likely have clues about whether the pair fled the state, the country or even sought refuge in the expansive rural area of Limestone County where the suspected killer is originally from.

Most current photo of inmate Casey White.

"In the weeks prior, what was her activity? Where was she shopping?" he asked. "If they figure out what her mindset is, they’re gonna figure out what her plan was."

For example, he said, she may have made a series of cash withdrawals, or maybe purchased large stockpiles of nonperishable food, camping supplies, sleeping bags or ammunition.

"She might not have used cash – she would have bought them in advance," he said. "If he’s a backwoodsman, if he can sustain them hunting and fishing, I wouldn’t discount that the people in the area, who live there, who may even know him, they’ll tell you where [he would fish or hunt]."

But he warned that Vicky White’s alleged participation in the escape may not ensure her safety, given the company.

"He’s a bad guy," he said. "I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s at risk, given his predilection for violence."

Lauderdale Sheriff Rick Singleton revealed Tuesday that tips from inmates led authorities to uncover a "special relationship" between the jail’s assistant director of corrections and the dangerous prisoner.

That stretched back nearly two years, when Casey White briefly stayed at the Lauderdale jail after allegedly confessing to the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway, the sheriff told the New York Post Wednesday.

"The long play – that’s how cons do it," said Seth Ferranti, a former federal inmate who is now an author and filmmaker. "He must have put a crazy seduction game down."

Surveillance cameras inside recorded Vicky White opening a steel door and, without looking back, holding it for Casey White, who slips out with his head down, dodging it as it swings closed.

The pair may be traveling with an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and multiple handguns and should be considered armed and dangerous – or "extremely dangerous" in Casey White’s case, according to Singleton.

They were last seen traveling in a copper Ford Edge SUV on Friday, but Casey White has a history of carjackings.

"Assume that they changed their appearance and the guy’s former career as a car thief allows them to change transportation easily -- they still have to eat; they still have to sleep someplace," Katz said. "So how are they paying the bills? My first thought, if I was investigating, I’d track the money. What happened to the $90,000 she got from the property?"

Less than two weeks before the escape, Vicky White sold her home, according to the sheriff. Friday was supposed to be her last day before retiring, and she’d spend months telling colleagues she planned to relocate to the beach.

Vicky White, 56, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, bought a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV before the escape, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday. The plate number was not available.

Both are wanted on warrants in connection with the escape. Authorities are offering $5,000 for her and $10,000 for him.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the pair to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

