Pair of armed robberies reported 30 minutes apart on Chicago's North Side

The Brief Police are searching for two men suspected in a pair of armed robberies in Uptown and Lake View. Investigators say the suspects used a handgun and fled both scenes in a black Chevrolet Equinox. The robberies happened about 30 minutes apart Sunday evening.



Police are investigating two armed robberies reported Sunday evening in Chicago’s Uptown and Lake View neighborhoods.

What we know:

The robberies happened about 30 minutes apart and involved the same suspects and vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.

In both incidents, two men exited a black Chevrolet Equinox and entered businesses while wearing dark clothing and masks. Police said the suspects announced a robbery and ordered employees to open the cash registers while one of the men displayed a handgun.

In the first incident, which happened just after 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Marine Drive in Uptown, the suspects placed cash into a bag before fleeing. About 30 minutes later, a second robbery was reported in the 3000 block of North Clark Street in Lake View, where the suspects fled with the entire cash register, police said.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Police described the suspects as two Black men between 20 and 40 years old. Both were last seen fleeing the area in the same black Chevrolet Equinox.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P3-26-005.