Albany Park drive-by shooting leaves man wounded

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:15 a.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the leg and was transported by paramedics to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.