Algonquin man charged with sexually assaulting girlfriend at knife-point, sheriff says

A suburban man was arrested after holding his girlfriend at knife-point against her will at a home in Algonquin Township on Saturday.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to the 400 block of Natoma Trail at 6:25 a.m. for a domestic battery report.

Patricio Salas, 32, allegedly held his girlfriend, whose identity was not released, at knife-point in a bedroom for several hours, not allowing her to leave.

The sheriff's office says the woman attempted to call 911, but Salas took her phone. She was eventually able to text, "help" to her brother-in-law, who then came to the house.

The victim was able to escape the bedroom as her brother-in-law and Salas got into a fight.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, Salas had fled, according to the sheriff's office. The victim suffered visible injuries and received medical attention at the scene.

Salas was located down the road in a crashed vehicle. He was treated for his injuries and arrested by the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated criminal sexual assault - acts in a manner that threatened the life of the victim, aggravated domestic battery - strangulation, and aggravated unlawful restraint.