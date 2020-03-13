All Illinois casinos shutting down because of coronavirus

article

Officials have announced that all casinos in the state of Illinois must suspend operations because of the coronavirus.

The Illinois Gaming Board told the state’s 10 casinos Friday that they must shut down starting Monday, March 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The public health of patrons, casino employees, IGB staff, and others is of paramount importance. The Board is continuously monitoring developments and will update licensees and the public as frequently as possible,” Illinois officials said in a statement.

On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker said he was shutting down all schools in the state and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 14 news cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 46.

