All it takes is 1 right answer to potentially win $10K via ‘The Masked Singer’ contest on FOX Super 6 app

Last week’s reveal of the Bulldog on "The Masked Singer" shocked the judges and won one lucky fan a big pile of cash.

Each week, viewers are given the chance to predict six questions related to each week’s episode on the FOX Super 6 app — and in return, fans can win up to $10,000.

Last week, more than 236,000 entries were cast leaving Dion from Mississippi one lucky viewer thanks to the Bulldog’s elimination. But that’s what happens when you watch America’s favorite singing competition series and download the FOX Super 6 app.

Getting all six answers correct increases a participant’s chance of winning, but the prize drawing is random. Even one correct guess could snag "The Masked Singer" fans big bucks.

Only 20% of participants were able to correctly guess that the Bulldog would be the contestant to be sent home.

This week’s questions are:

1. Which panelist will get a first impression guess correct on Wednesday night?

2. The panel does NOT know about Cluedle Doo.

3. Which character gets choked up after their performance?

4. Which character sends Ken running?

5. Will a Wildcard unseat a current Group A performer?

6. Who is going to be unmasked on Wednesday night?

Considering how shocking the previous reveals have been, there’s no telling who could be under the masks.

Last week, the Bulldog — the third wild card competitor of the season — turned out to be Nick Cannon, who has hosted the show since its first season. Cannon has been out since testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the show’s season premiere.

Comedian Niecy Nash has been taking the reins in the meantime, but during Wednesday’s wild card episode, Nash picked the Bulldog to be unmasked. It was announced that Cannon will take over the rest of the season.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.