Metra SWS service resumes day after freight train derailment

Metra’s Southwest Service Line resumed Thursday morning following a freight train derailment that shut down rail traffic near Chicago Ridge for much of the previous day.

What we know:

Ten cars of the freight train derailed Wednesday at the intersection of CSX and Metra tracks between Ridgeland Avenue and Central Avenue, forcing a complete suspension of Southwest Service trains.

No injuries were reported, and officials said no freight spilled during the derailment.

Crews worked through the night to clear debris and repair damage. Metra officials said both sets of rails were damaged, along with switches and signal equipment at the site.

Train service resumed ahead of the morning rush, with the first inbound train arriving at Union Station shortly after 5:30 a.m. Commuters said Wednesday’s disruption forced many to find alternate transportation, including driving to CTA lines to reach downtown.

Railroad crews remained on scene Thursday morning continuing cleanup and repairs between scheduled trains.