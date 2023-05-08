Allen Outlets shooting victims: What we know

Eight people were killed, and seven others were injured in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

As the investigation continues into the shooter, we are learning more about the victims of the shooting.

A group of people put up seven giant black crosses to compliment the original black cross put up over the weekend. They, of course, sadly represent the people killed during a mass shooting.

All of the victims have now been identified by officials, family and close friends.

Cindy, Kyu and James Cho

Cindy, Kyu, James and William Cho (Family Photo)

Three of the victims killed in Saturday's shooting belonged to one family.

Cindy and Kyu Cho and their 3-year-old son, James Cho, were among the victims.

Their 6-year-old son, William, was also shot and is currently in the ICU.

The family was visiting the Allen Premium Outlets to exchange clothes William had gotten for his birthday four days prior to the shooting. They were all together near the H&M store when the gunman opened fire.

The family's children attended Prestonwood Christian Academy.

"What a sweet family," said Dr. Jack Graham, the church’s senior pastor. "Three of the four in heaven, and a child left behind."

Trinnity Whitley taught 3-year-old James but also knew his parents.

"He was one of the smartest kids I’ve ever met," she said. "You don’t build connections with just the kids. You have to build connections with their families."

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

Daniela Mendoza and Sofia Mendoza (Family Photo)

Wylie ISD has confirmed that two of its students were killed in the shooting.

4th grader Daniela Mendoza, 11, and 2nd grader Sofia Mendoza, 8, attended Cox Elementary in Sachse.

"Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy," said the district in a statement.

Cox Elementary principal Krista Wilson called the two girls "rays of sunshine."

"Daniela and Sofia were the kindest, most thoughtful students with smiles that could light up any room," said Wilson in a statement.

The school district says the girls' mother, Ilda Mendoza, was also shot and is currently in critical condition.

The sisters took classes at Wylie Elite cheerleading. The gym says that yellow was the girls' favorite color.

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Aishwarya Thatikonda (Family Photo)

Family members of Aishwarya Thatikonda confirmed she was one of the victims killed on Saturday.

Ashok Kolla, family representative, says he spent all day Sunday searching for Thatikonda after her roommates became concerned the night before when she didn’t come home, and her phone was turned off.

Kolla checked with local hospitals, police, and other friends but didn’t have any luck.

Finally, Kolla says he checked the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office and found her.

"We don’t want to hear the sad news, but unfortunately that’s what it is," he said.

Kolla then had to make the gut-wrenching call to Thatikonda’s parents in India. Now, he’s working to help transport her body overseas.

Thatikonda was an engineer out of McKinney. She went to the Allen Oulets Saturday with a friend, who also was shot but survived.

"The family is staying thousands of miles from here, and she came here for a better a dream," Kolla said. "Coming to the U.S. is a dream come true for many of our international students, thinking we are going to have a bright future."

Kolla says he’s staying in contact with Thatikonda’s mother, who is waiting on the other side of the world to see her daughter one final time.

"Painful. It’s everywhere in the media now," he said. "Until she arrives there, it’s just counting down the days, right? It’s painful."

Christian LaCour

Christian LaCour (Source: LaCour Family)

Family members identified 20-year-old Christian LaCour as one of the victims killed in the shooting.

LaCour's mother said he was working as a security guard at the shopping center when the gunman opened fire.

LaCour grew up in Farmersville.

Elio Cumana-Rivas

Texas DPS confirmed Elio Cumana-Rivas from Dallas was shot and killed at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday. He was 32 years old.