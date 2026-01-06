Amazon proposes retail store to Orland Park Plan Commission

The Brief Amazon will present plans for a 225,000-square-foot big box retail store on a 35-acre site at 159th Street and LaGrange Road to the Orland Park Plan Commission. The proposal includes groceries and general merchandise, hundreds of parking spaces and no distribution center, with construction possibly starting this spring if approved. Village officials say the project could create hundreds of jobs, with traffic impacts still under review and public input invited.



Amazon has its sights set on a large piece of land in Orland Park and on Tuesday night, the retailer will pitch its concept to the village's Plan Commission.

If approved, construction could start as early as this spring in one of the area’s busiest shopping corridors.

What we know:

During a 7 p.m. meeting with the Orland Park Plan Commission, Amazon officials will outline their proposal for a 35-acre parcel at the corner of 159th Street and LaGrange Road.

The retailer is eyeing Orland Park as the home of its next big box development, which will feature a 225,000-square-foot store. The project would replace the vacant Petey's II restaurant and surrounding land.

A description of the proposal states that the retail store will sell "groceries and general merchandise." It will be supported by 837 parking spaces and a "limited warehouse component" for on-site operations, according to village officials.

"It's definitely not a warehouse and it's definitely not a distribution center. I think that's one of the things that's happened, is when people say, 'Amazon is going to build something big,' people immediately assume lots of trucks and a distribution center. It's not that," Orland Park Mayor Jim Dodge said. "It is a store, it's a fairly new concept for Amazon, which they'll be talking about this evening to tell everybody what they're thinking, and I think it's a pretty exciting concept for them and it brings a new retailer to Orland Park, which we're excited about."

Amazon is seeking a special use permit to proceed with the phased development. If approved, the proposal would still get the green light from the full village board.

Dig deeper:

The development would join a long list of other major retailers in the area, including Costco.

Dodge said the project would create hundreds of jobs — both during the construction phase and once the development is complete — and is calling the land a prime retail location.

"The size of the property and the location. Orland Park is known as the go-to shopping center in the southwest suburbs. We're a pretty big economic impact for Cook County and the state, quite frankly, in terms of the sales tax, so the fact that it's on LaGrange and 159th in terms of access is important for them, and important for us," Dodge explained. "We're very mindful that we do have to address the fact that right now, there is not a lot of traffic going to a corn or a bean field. You put a big store there, you're going to have more traffic, how do you deal with that thoughtfully."

Traffic studies have already been conducted, according to village officials, and the development's traffic impact will continue to be reviewed.

In an effort to improve traffic flow to the area, Orland Park officials are exploring the possibility of re-engineering Ravinia Avenue south to 161st Street.

What's next:

The public is invited to weigh in on the development.

Orland Park's Plan Commission meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be livestreamed here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.