Amber Guyger found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of Botham Jean

A jury said Tuesday that a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man in his apartment was guilty of murder.

Guyger was off-duty but still in uniform after a long shift when she shot Botham Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia.

Murder carries a sentence of five to 99 years. The punishment phase will determine how long her sentence will be.



In closing arguments, prosecutors said Guyger intended to kill Jean and never considered more reasonable options. Her attorneys argued she was acting in self-defense based on the facts as she believed them at the time.

Guyger testified last week she mistook Jean's apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.

Prosecutors said it's absurd to suggest Guyger didn't know she was in the wrong apartment.