American Airlines flight headed to Chicago is diverted for medical emergency, unruly passenger

An American Airlines flight headed to O’Hare International Airport on Thursday was diverted to another airport after an unruly passenger having a medical emergency rushed to the cockpit.

Flight 2796, which took off from Miami International Airport at 10:47 a.m., was diverted to Jacksonville International Airport “due to the medical needs of a passenger,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Passengers of the flight said an unruly passenger rushed the cockpit while yelling and was subdued.

The plane landed in Jacksonville at 12:26 p.m., according to flight records, and was met by law enforcement, the airline said. The flight took off again and landed at O’Hare at 4:31 p.m.

The FBI in Jacksonville, which was called in to investigate, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.