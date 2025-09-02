3-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy reported missing from Chicago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk 3-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy who were reported missing Saturday from the South Side.

What we know:

Amiirah and Herman Gholston were last seen Saturday in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue with a person named Delisa Gear, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Amiirah is 3-foot-7, 38 pounds with brown eyes and braided hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue sweatpants and blue gym shoes.

Herman is 4-foot3, 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red sweatpants, a red baseball cap and black gym shoes.

What we don't know:

No information was provided on the relationship between the children and Gear. Police have not said what time of day they went missing.

It's not immediately clear how Amiirah and Herman are related, though they share the same last name.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274 or call 911.