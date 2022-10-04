Andrew Hendricks: Missing Chicago man with autism last seen a week ago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with autism.

Andrew Hendricks, 40, was last seen at 14 West 95th Street on September 28, 2022.

According to police, Hendricks is an autistic developmentally delayed adult with severely reduced problem-solving ability and limited verbal communication skills.

Andrew Hendricks | Chicago Police Department

Police say Hendricks is attracted to railways and frequents CTA transit. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, brown coat, and he may be carrying a brown book bag.

Anyone with information on Hendricks' whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or CPD detectives at 312-747-8274.