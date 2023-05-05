Anheuser-Busch faces backlash and boycotts from Chicago bars over Dylan Mulvaney controversy

The Anheuser-Busch controversy keeps boiling over, and now, some Chicago bars have had enough.

The brand distanced itself from transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, receiving hateful messages after the TikToker posted a personalized pack of beer from the company with her face on it.

The company still has not fully addressed it.

Instead, the CEO told its investors that it was "one influencer, one post and not a campaign."

Sidetrack, a 41-year-old gay bar on North Halsted, says it won't be carrying any Anheuser Busch products.

And, 2 Bears Tavern Group owns several gay bars in Chicago and took to Instagram saying they are pulling the plug as well.

After the partnership went viral, Anheuser-Busch lost some $5 billion in market value amid calls for a nationwide boycott and bars and distributors across the country reported significant drops in Bud Light sales.