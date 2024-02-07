Anti-Semitic messages left on cars in Edgewater

Dozens of anti-Semitic messages were found on parked cars Tuesday in Edgewater.

Chicago police received reports of 40 to 50 flyers posted on properties in the 5400 and 5500 blocks of North Magnolia Avenue. The incident happened sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, police said.

No arrests were reported, and further information was not available.

It’s the fourth time in more than five weeks that North Side residents have woken up to antisemitic and white supremacist flyers on their cars, the Anti-Defamation League Midwest said.

Hate crime reports have surged across Chicago the past two years, with 204 in 2022 and 302 in 2023, after holding steady at around 100 in previous years, according to police data. Anti-Jewish hate crimes were the second-most reported last year, behind anti-Black hate crimes.

On Friday, a swastika was found drawn inside a social space for Jewish students at Loyola University Chicago, capping a week of other "obscene items" found drawn in the room, the university said.