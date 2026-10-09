Tackling mental health issues

CHICAGO - In a world of chaos and disorder, maintaining your mental health has never been more important.
After losing her 12-year-old son Gabriel to suicide, Carol Deely is helping other families start conversations about mental health, recognize warning signs and know where to turn for help.
Comedian Kellye Howard-Jue and Second City improv expert Lauren Walker explain how humor, play and improv can help people manage stress, process difficult emotions and build confidence.
A counselor shares advice for parents and friends on recognizing changes in behavior, starting difficult conversations and knowing when to seek professional help for a child who may be struggling with mental health.