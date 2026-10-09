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Tackling mental health issues

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago
Mental Health
Published October 9, 2026 2:03 PM CDT
Published October 9, 2026 2:03 PM CDT

CHICAGO - In a world of chaos and disorder, maintaining your mental health has never been more important.

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