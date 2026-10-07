Chicago men charged with attempted murder in separate cases

The Brief Tommie Griffin, 62, is accused of shooting a man during a September argument on the Southwest Side. Giovanni Jasso, 20, is accused of shooting a man in the leg in August. Andres Delgado, 34, is accused of stabbing two men in September.



Three Chicago men face attempted murder charges in three separate, unrelated cases, according to police.

Chicago men charged with attempted murder

Tommie Griffin, 62, was arrested Monday in the Little Village neighborhood by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Tommie Griffin | CPD

Griffin is accused of shooting a 48-year-old man he knew during an argument Sept. 27 in the 2500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Police said Griffin pulled out a gun and fired in the victim’s direction, striking him in the right hand. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Griffin faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Giovanni Jasso, 20, was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of Des Plaines Avenue in Forest Park, according to police.

Giovanni Jasso | CPD

Jasso is accused of shooting a 26-year-old man Aug. 26 in the 6500 block of North Sacramento Avenue in West Rogers Park. Police said the victim was in the street when Jasso rode up on a bicycle, pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim was shot in the left leg and taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Jasso faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon involving a machine gun or automatic weapon.

Andres Delgado, 34, was also arrested Tuesday in the 5600 block of West Old Orchard Road in Skokie, police said.

Andres Delgado | CPD

Delgado is accused of stabbing a 38-year-old man and a 22-year-old man Sept. 11 in the 3700 block of West Armitage Avenue in Logan Square.

He faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Police did not provide additional information about that case.

What's next:

All three men are due in court Wednesday for detention hearings.

Arrest histories

Chicago Police Department records show that Griffin had prior arrests dating back to 2015, including allegations of battery and traffic offenses.

The records show Delgado had prior arrests, also dating back to 2015, for allegations of simple assault, criminal trespass, marijuana possession and cocaine possession. His most recent listed arrest was Sept. 15 on a cocaine-possession charge.

No arrest-history information was available for Jasso.