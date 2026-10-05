Chicago man charged in North Side shooting of 14-year-old boy

The Brief A 19-year-old Chicago man is charged with aggravated battery in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy Friday. The boy was shot in the neck in the 6300 block of North Rockwell and was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said the suspect also fired at a 24-year-old man inside a vehicle.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after police said he shot a 14-year-old boy and fired at another man last week on the North Side.

Chicago shooting

What we know:

Police said 19-year-old Muhammad Sayadul Boshar was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue in Lakeview.

Muhammad Sayadul Boshar | CPD

The shooting happened several hours earlier, around 3:01 p.m., in the 6300 block of North Rockwell Avenue in West Rogers Park.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the neck by Boshar. The teen was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Boshar also allegedly shot at a 24-year-old man who was inside an occupied vehicle. That man was not struck.

Charges

Boshar is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of the other man and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in the shooting of the teen, police said.

He also faces four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

What's next:

Boshar was due in court Monday for a detention hearing.