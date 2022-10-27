Antioch woman asking for blanket donations to keep those in need warm

A suburban woman is driven to wrap northern Illinois in warmth.

To date, her organization has donated 6,000 blankets to those in need. This year, however, she needs your help.

"They all of a sudden have the blanket. It's like a hug," said April Soulek Andrews.

Andrews, of Antioch, founded the Penny's Purpose, named after her mother, to show the love. That love came in the form of blankets for the homeless, pets in shelters and anyone she thought needed lifting up.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

This year, she's trying to collect as many blankets as she can, new and gently used, to continue her mission.

"It started out as a simple blanket drive just to provide warmth and comfort to those in need has turned into something so much bigger because you don't realize how powerful a blanket is," she said.

Blankets can be dropped off in Lake County or Wisconsin. They are also looking for volunteers to make no-sew fleece blankets.

For more information, visit HERE.