Argo Community High School student among 2 fatally shot in Summit

The Brief A 16-year-old high school student, Jaydin Bahena, and a 34-year-old man were fatally shot in Summit on Friday night. Bahena was a beloved student at Argo Community High School, known for his kindness and positive impact on others, according to the school's principal. Summit police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating both shootings.



A 16-year-old boy and a man were fatally shot in Summit Friday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the area near West Hanover Street and 73rd Avenue around 10:22 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was found with a possible gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead the following day.

Officers also found a 34-year-old man sitting in a car with apparent gunshot wounds just north of where the teenager was found. He was also pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The teenager was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jaydin Bahena. The other victim has not yet been identified.

Bahena was an 11th-grade student at Argo Community High School, the school's principal said in a statement on Monday.

"Jaydin was known for his kind heart, vibrant personality, and the positive impact he had on everyone around him. Teachers and classmates alike have spoken with great admiration for him, and there has been an overwhelming outpouring of support and condolences from our community through emails and social media. This speaks to just how much Jaydin meant to so many of us," Principal Brandon Cotter said.

Cotter said Bahena was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time and was an unnecessary victim of violence.

Summit police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incidents.