Arizona man charged with stealing iPhones from Naperville Apple Store

The Brief An Arizona man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing three iPhones from the Naperville Apple Store on New Year’s Day. Police say the suspect fled in an SUV and led officers on a brief pursuit before being taken into custody later that night. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court in February.



An Arizona man is facing charges after allegedly stealing several iPhones from the Naperville Apple Store on New Year's Day.

What we know:

Khyree Mosely, 24, was charged with burglary, retail theft and eluding a police officer, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Mosely entered the store located at 120 W. Jefferson Ave., and grabbed three iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB phones before fleeing the business without paying, police said.

Mosely fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Equinox and a Naperville police officer tried to pull him over, but he kept driving and fled the officer. Mosely was taken into custody later that night at 9 p.m.

Mosely, of Chandler, Arizona, was released on his own recognizance on Friday morning after the charges were filed.

What they're saying:

"Make no mistake, even though the holiday season is now in the rear-view mirror, law enforcement in DuPage County remains vigilant and we will continue to go after those who mistakenly believe they can come here, help themselves to whatever they like and simply leave," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Burglary and retail theft are not victimless crimes. We all bear the cost in the form of higher prices, lost revenue and wages, reduced local economic investment and a lost sense of security.

What's next:

Mosely's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 11.