Arlington Heights considering hiring lobbyist to negotiate with Bears

The Village of Arlington Heights is considering hiring a lobbyist to represent them in negotiations with the Chicago Bears and the redevelopment of the racetrack.

The Bears are in the process of demolishing the old racetrack with goals of potentially building a new stadium there.

The village said the project has put into motion proposed legislation with little to no input from village leaders.

The village board issued a statement regarding the move which read in part:

"A redevelopment effort of this size and complexity will require working closely with legislators and officials throughout the State to ensure the Village’s interests are protected. For these reasons, a lobbying firm has been selected to work with the Village on this project, in order to help monitor proposed legislation that could impact the redevelopment and also help provide meaningful input to legislators and other state and regional officials about the needs and perspectives of our residents, businesses, and community partners."

Arlington Heights leaders said they are still committed to working with the Bears.