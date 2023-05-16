Arlington Heights mayor addresses concerns over racecourse demolition as Bears' application progresses

The mayor of Arlington Heights is responding to questions and concerns regarding the planned demolition of the iconic grandstand at the International Racecourse.

Earlier this month, the Chicago Bears filed an application for the demolition. Mayor Thomas Hayes clarifies that the Village Board does not have a role in the approval process review but emphasizes its commitment to transparency.

According to Hayes, the approval process for the demolition could take a few weeks. Once a permit is granted, a schedule for the tear-down work will be made public.

In the meantime, an Executive House Committee hearing in Springfield on a sales tax proposal to facilitate the Bears' move to Arlington was delayed on Tuesday.