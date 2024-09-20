Armed carjacking ends in crash on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Two gunmen carjacked a woman in Washington Heights but crashed her vehicle shortly after. The suspects fled the scene, and no arrests or injuries were reported.



Two people carjacked a woman at gunpoint before crashing her vehicle Thursday night in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood.

The 46-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car around 10:50 p.m. when two gunmen approached her in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street, according to police.

They ordered her out of the car and she complied. The gunmen then tried to drive away from the scene but crashed into a post, police said.

Both suspects got out of the car and ran away from the scene. Police said the gunmen may have fired a gun as they fled.

No one was arrested and there were no reported injuries. Area Two detectives are investigating.