Armed man robs Chase Bank in Oak Lawn: police

Police are looking for a person who robbed a bank in Oak Lawn on Tuesday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police say a man armed with a semi-automatic handgun entered the Chase Bank located in the 5700 block of 95th Street and demanded money from the tellers.

The man then fled the bank on foot and was last seen heading southbound in the 9500 block of Major Ave., police said. He got away with an undetermined amount of money.

Armed man robs Chase Bank in Oak Lawn

The suspect was described as a white man between the ages of 40 and 50. He had facial hair and was wearing a short dark wig, khaki jacket, dark blue T-shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051, or text tips to (708) 613-8477.