Two men robbed a bank at gunpoint Friday morning in west suburban Addison.

Around 9:08 a.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at the BMO Harris Bank located at 1355 W. Lake St.

The men entered the bank and made a verbal demand for funds, according to the FBI. Handguns were displayed.

One suspect was described as a Black man with a stocky build, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 inches tall. He was about 25 to 30 years old and was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering, gray gloves, white shoes, and he carried a handgun with a long barrel and extended magazine.

The second suspect was a Black man with a muscular build, standing about 6-foot-2 inches tall, and was 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes down the arm, a black face covering, white gloves, white shoes, and he carried a gun with a green laser.

Two armed men rob BMO Harris Bank in Addison | FBI

No injuries were reported.

The suspects fled by car and are currently at large, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 312-421-6700. Tips can be submitted to tips.fbi.gov.