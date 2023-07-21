Armed men rob BMO Harris Bank in Addison: FBI
ADDISON, Ill. - Two men robbed a bank at gunpoint Friday morning in west suburban Addison.
Around 9:08 a.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at the BMO Harris Bank located at 1355 W. Lake St.
The men entered the bank and made a verbal demand for funds, according to the FBI. Handguns were displayed.
One suspect was described as a Black man with a stocky build, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 inches tall. He was about 25 to 30 years old and was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering, gray gloves, white shoes, and he carried a handgun with a long barrel and extended magazine.
The second suspect was a Black man with a muscular build, standing about 6-foot-2 inches tall, and was 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes down the arm, a black face covering, white gloves, white shoes, and he carried a gun with a green laser.
No injuries were reported.
The suspects fled by car and are currently at large, the FBI said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 312-421-6700. Tips can be submitted to tips.fbi.gov.