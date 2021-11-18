Armed robberies reported minutes apart in Lake View East

Two women and a man were robbed in separate incidents minutes apart Wednesday night in the Lake View East neighborhood.

The women, 27 and 28, were walking on the sidewalk at 9:21 p.m. in the 800 block of West Wolfram Street when two gunmen got out of a red Mazda SUV and demanded their belongings, police said.

The gunmen took their cellphones and purses, police said.

Neither woman was hurt during the incident, police said.

Less than a half hour later, a 46-year-old man was approached by gunmen as he was entering his building in the 500 block of West Stratford Place, police said.

They took his cellphones, wallet and a yellow backpack, police said.

The man suffered a minor injury to his jaw but refused treatment at the scene, police said.

The gunmen fled in a red Mazda SUV. Police have not said if they believe the two robberies are connected.

Area Three detectives are investigating.