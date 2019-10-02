Armed robbers strike twice in Little Village: police

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies last month in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

In each case, three or four man approached a victim, pulled out a gun and took the victim’s property by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The latest hold-up happened at 1:11 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 3600 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, police said. Another happened at 5:06 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 3600 block of West Cermak Road.

The suspects were described as three to four men between 20 and 30 years old, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.