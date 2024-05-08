Chicago man sexually abused by priest receives settlement from archdiocese

A Chicago man, who a serial pedophile priest sexually abused, has settled his claim with the Chicago Archdiocese more than 40 years after the abuse took place.

The priest is Father Daniel Mark Holihan, who worked at Our Lady of Snows Parish in Chicago until 1990 and is accused of molesting dozens of parish children.

One report reveals there were at least 40 reported survivors.

Lawrence Kubbins, who is now 60 years old, says the abuse occurred from 1979-1980.

He is represented by attorney Michael Garabedian, who helped him get a settlement in the low six figures.

Father Holihan was removed from the Catholic Church years after accusations continued to be made against him. He was accused of fondling boys, including during overnight trips to his cottage.

He died in 2016.