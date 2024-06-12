Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in Little Village shooting that killed 21-year-old man: police

By Cody King
Published  June 12, 2024 8:02pm CDT
Little Village
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a recent deadly shooting in the Little Village neighborhood. 

Valeriano Heredia, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Monday in the 2100 block of S. 1st Avenue in Maywood after being identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened a day earlier. 

Heredia is accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man in the 3900 block W. 31st Street, police said. The victim's identity hasn't been released. 

Heredia is set to appear in court on June 13 for a detention hearing. 