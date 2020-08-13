At least 1 hurt after stolen ambulance crashes in Lake View

At least one person was injured early Thursday after someone stole a private ambulance left unlocked and running in the South Loop and later crashed in Lake View.

About 12:30 a.m., someone entered an unattended Elite ambulance outside a nursing home in the 1800 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

The suspect drove north and rear-ended another vehicle about 45 minutes later in the 3000 block of North Sheridan Road, police said.

A 29-year-old woman from that vehicle was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police initially said two people were injured in the crash, but were unable to confirm Thursday morning that there was a second victim.

The driver of the ambulance ran from the scene, police said. No arrest has been made.

On June 7, a man stole an ambulance in the 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard while Chicago Fire Department paramedics were loading a patient into the back. A 43-year-old man driving the ambulance was arrested a block away and later charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.