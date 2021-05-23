At least 8 people shot dead and 34 others wounded in Chicago so far this weekend

At least 8 people have been shot dead and 34 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago so far this weekend.

The youngest victim to die was Dajon Gater, 15, who was killed while standing on a front porch in Lawndale late Friday night.

Some of the other victims who died include:

Man, 49, shot dead on North Kilbourn in West Garfield Park , Sunday morning

Johnnie Williams, 46, shot dead on South Michigan Avenue in Washington Park , Saturday night (two other people wounded in this shooting)

Haniff Collins, 24, and Derrick McCampbell, 29, shot dead on West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park , Saturday morning

Man, 27, shot dead on the Austin Boulevard ramp off the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side

Destiny Nunez, 23, and Adrian Navarro, 18, shot dead on North Kedzie in East Garfield Park

Last weekend, 48 people were shot in Chicago, including a 2-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and two Chicago police officers.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.