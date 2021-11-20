'There is not an active shooter': Firearm accidentally discharged at Atlanta airport, police say

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said on Saturday afternoon there was no active shooter threat and airport passengers and employees are safe.

Atlanta police said a gun accidentally fired at the airport near the main security checkpoint.

Police said at around 2:15 p.m. they hadn't received reports of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Videos on social media showed frightened travelers apparently taking cover near the security checkpoint before the official statement.

City officials calmed scared travelers as police provided details of the investigation.

MARTA service to the airport stopped amid the police activity.

Details are limited and FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more.

_____

