Aurora City Council approves moving downtown casino to new site

Aurora's Hollywood Casino is getting a new address.

The City Council unanimously voted in favor of moving the venue from downtown Aurora to a site near Interstate 88, across from Aurora's outlet mall.

The relocation plan also includes a $50 million loan from the village.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The loan would not be paid by residents but repaid by the casino's property taxes.

"We're actually turning one light off and turning the other one on, hopefully the next day," said Alex Alexandrou, Chief Management Officer for the city of Aurora.

The new casino campus would include a 200-room hotel and a 10,000 square-foot event center.

Construction is expected to begin late next year — bringing nearly 1,000 construction jobs and 700 permanent jobs.