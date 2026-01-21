Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 1:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
4
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, McHenry County, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Central Cook County, La Salle County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Kane County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Central Cook County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County

Gas leak in Aurora prompts road closure, evacuations, city says

By Alex Ortiz
Published  January 21, 2026 3:58pm CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A gas leak in Aurora prompted traffic delays and evacuations on Wednesday afternoon.
    • City officials said the gas leak happened as a result of construction in the area.
    • Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes as repair efforts could go into the evening.

AURORA, Ill. - A gas leak in west suburban Aurora on Wednesday afternoon prompted evacuations and traffic delays near the Rush Copley Medical Center.

What we know:

The Aurora Fire Department responded to the scene of the gas leak on Waterford Drive between Ogden Avenue (U.S. Route 34) and the hospital on the city's east side.

A 5-inch gas main was struck during construction happening in the area.

Nicor Gas was repairing the break, which could last into the evening hours, a city spokesman said.

People working in the surrounding area were evacuated out of precaution. The city said local residents who have not been asked to evacuate "have no need to be concerned at this time."

Traffic in the area will also be delayed as emergency crews work to resolve the issue. The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes of travel.

Montgomery Road remains open and can be used to access Ogden Avenue while parts of Waterford Drive remain closed.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the City of Aurora.

NewsAurora