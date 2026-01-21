Gas leak in Aurora prompts road closure, evacuations, city says

The Brief A gas leak in Aurora prompted traffic delays and evacuations on Wednesday afternoon. City officials said the gas leak happened as a result of construction in the area. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes as repair efforts could go into the evening.



A gas leak in west suburban Aurora on Wednesday afternoon prompted evacuations and traffic delays near the Rush Copley Medical Center.

What we know:

The Aurora Fire Department responded to the scene of the gas leak on Waterford Drive between Ogden Avenue (U.S. Route 34) and the hospital on the city's east side.

A 5-inch gas main was struck during construction happening in the area.

Nicor Gas was repairing the break, which could last into the evening hours, a city spokesman said.

People working in the surrounding area were evacuated out of precaution. The city said local residents who have not been asked to evacuate "have no need to be concerned at this time."

Traffic in the area will also be delayed as emergency crews work to resolve the issue. The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes of travel.

Montgomery Road remains open and can be used to access Ogden Avenue while parts of Waterford Drive remain closed.