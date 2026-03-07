79-year-old man shot in face while sitting in car on Chicago’s West Side: police

The Brief A 79-year-old man was shot in the face while sitting in a car on the 800 block of N. Parkside Ave. around 10:47 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition after being approached by two or three suspects on foot. The suspects fled the scene, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.



A 79-year-old man has been hospitalized after being shot in the face in Austin on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

A 79-year-old man was sitting in a car in the 800 block of N. Parkside Ave. around 10:47 a.m. when he was approached by two or three unknown suspects on foot.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, police said.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.