Hundreds speak out as Joliet considers largest data center in state

The Brief Hundreds packed Joliet City Hall for a public hearing on a proposed 795-acre data center, with supporters citing jobs and economic growth and opponents raising concerns about utility costs and resource use. The project could create about 10,000 construction jobs but far fewer permanent positions, and would require significant water and electricity; no customer agreements are finalized. The City Council is expected to vote on annexing the farmland, the first step toward potentially approving the development.



It was standing room only at Joliet’s City Hall for a public hearing about a data center coming to the community.

Hundreds of people attended the informational meeting on Thursday and testified before the city council.

What we know:

Joliet resident Timothy Broderick said he supports the project.

"Joliet has a generational opportunity to attract jobs, increase the tax base, and show the world Joliet is open for responsible growth," Broderick said.

On the other hand, lifelong resident Isabel Gloria opposes it.

"These are mega rich people who are not here to do charitable things. They don’t love Joliet. I’m here because I love Joliet and I don’t want to see my utilities go up," Gloria said.

Residents packed Joliet City Hall to be seen and heard.

Many holding signs reading, "No Data Center."

Many from the construction industry showed their support for building the massive data center, the biggest in the state. The project would provide an estimated 10,000 construction jobs. But the number of people working in the completed building is far fewer.

The data center would be built on 795 acres of farmland on Joliet’s east side.

It would require large amounts of water for cooling and electricity to power the digital storage and AI functions that would operate inside.

Developers have talked to Google, Amazon and Meta about becoming customers but there are no agreements yet.

Already, utility bills are going up all over the state.

Joliet families who live nearby are concerned about the impact of a growing industry that uses large amounts of local resources.

Emily and Jeremy Brzycki told FOX Chicago they have talked to people who live near data centers in other communities. They asked why their local lawmakers haven’t written an ordinance to protect residents from increases in their utility bills.

"I would like to see in writing, I would like to see if there’s a water shortage, it’s covered. If there’s going to be an electricity increase, I would like to see that the data center pays for that," said Emily Brzycki.

"Nobody wants to see this in their backyard. Nobody wants to have to deal with the consequences or negative effects of having one of these in their area," said Jeremy Brzycki.

What's next:

The Joliet City Council is expected to vote to annex the farm property, the first step toward approving the data center development.