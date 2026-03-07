Chicago crime: CCL holder shoots, injures burglar on South Side, police say

A homeowner shot and injured an alleged burglar whom he found inside his garage on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 5100 block of S. Loomis Street in Auburn Gresham around 2:39 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 59-year-old man allegedly broke into a garage in the area and was confronted by the homeowner, police said.

The homeowner had a valid concealed carry license and fired a gun at the burglar. The offender was shot in the right calf and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Charges against the offender are pending, police said. The offender has not been identified as of Saturday morning.

Area detectives are investigating.