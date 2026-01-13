Aurora finds elevated lead levels in some home water tests

The Brief Aurora officials found elevated lead levels in drinking water at some homes after recent testing. More than 10 percent of sampled homes exceeded the EPA’s action level, triggering a required public notice. The city says treated water is lead-free and is expanding testing, education and lead service line removal.



Aurora has found elevated levels of lead in drinking water at some homes following recent testing, city officials announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Aurora's Water Production Division collected 100 water samples from homes across the city between July and December 2025. Over 10 percent of the samples exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency's [EPA] level for lead, triggering the public to be notified under federal law.

City officials said the findings do not mean all drinking water in Aurora contains lead. The elevated readings were found in specific homes that qualified for and participated in the sampling program.

Aurora officials said that water leaving the city's water treatment plant does not contain lead and meets all state and federal standards.

City officials said they are taking several steps to reduce the amount of lead in residents' water, including:

Ongoing sampling to monitor lead occurrence and levels throughout the water distribution system

Public education to assist homeowners with actions they can take individually to reduce exposure to lead

Ongoing removal of lead service lines throughout Aurora

Evaluation of centralized enhanced corrosion control water treatment to minimize pipe and plumbing components from corroding and contributing to lead dissolving in the water

By the numbers:

Between January and June 2025, Aurora officials reported that 19% of the water samples taken exceeded acceptable levels of lead, which is 15 ppb (parts per billion).

Since 2018, the city has replaced nearly 3,000 lead service lines with more being scheduled to be replaced.

For more information on lead in drinking water, head over to Aurora's website.