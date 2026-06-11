Aurora man faces 8 felony charges after guns, drugs seized in police search

The Brief A 29-year-old Aurora man was arrested during a narcotics investigation on Tuesday. Officers recovered a stolen Glock, a rifle, suspected drugs and drug-related paraphernalia. Hector Barillas was charged with eight felonies.



An Aurora man is facing several felony charges after police said they recovered guns, suspected narcotics and drug-distribution paraphernalia during a search of his home earlier this week.

The backstory:

Aurora police executed a search warrant Tuesday at a residence in the 300 block of Evans Avenue as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Police said before the warrant was served, officers saw 29-year-old Hector C. Barillas, a convicted felon, leaving the home. They conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident. Barillas was also wanted on an unrelated warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

During the traffic stop, officers reported finding a stolen Glock 19 handgun loaded with a 30-round extended magazine. Officers also recovered suspected cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and Adderall in his possession, according to police.

A search of the home that followed led to the recovery of an Archangel .22-caliber rifle, more suspected narcotics, multiple digital scales and other items police said are commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances.

Hector Barillas and the items recovered by police | APD

Barillas was charged with eight felony counts:

Armed Violence – Category I Weapon (Class X felony)

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Less Than 15 Grams (Class 1 felony)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 2 felony)

Felon in Possession of a Weapon, two counts (Class 2 felonies)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, three counts (Class 4 felonies)

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the ongoing efforts of our Special Operations Group and partner units to disrupt illegal narcotics activity and remove dangerous weapons from our community," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement. "The recovery of multiple firearms, including a stolen handgun, underscores the importance of these proactive investigations."

What's next:

Barillas remains in custody at the Kane County Adult Justice Center pending further court proceedings, police said.