Aurora man charged illegally possessing stolen car, guns

article

An Aurora man is facing several felony charges after a search uncovered he was in possession of a stolen car and several guns earlier this month in the western suburb.

Desean Thomas, 27, was charged Wednesday with 10 felony counts including aggravated unlawful possession of stolen motor vehicle valued at more than $25,000; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card and possession of burglary tools.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Thomas' residence on June 3 in the 3000 block of Hillbrook Lane, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. They found Thomas was in possession of a stolen vehicle valued at over $25,000. Several guns were also recovered from the home, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Bond was set at $250,000 for Thomas by Kane County Judge Julia Yetter. If he posts bond, Thomas must also prove the money was legally obtained to be released from custody.

Thomas is next due in court on July 1. He remains in custody at the Kane County jail.