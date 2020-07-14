Aurora man charged with having shank in Kane County Jail

article

An Aurora man detained at Kane County Jail has been charged with having a 6-inch long shank.

Michael A. Villagran, 36, was allegedly found with a metal shank with a sharpened point July 1, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

He was at the jail on charges of threatening two county judges and spitting on a police officer, according to the Daily Herald.

Villagran faces new charges of possessing a weapon in a penal institution and unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutors said.

His bail was set to $200,000 on the new charges. Villagran was already being held on $379,800 for the previous charges.

His next court date is July 15.