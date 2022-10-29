Aurora man faces charges following domestic disturbance in South Elgin

article

An Aurora man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted two people.

Batavia police say on Thursday around 8:19 a.m., Miguel Reyes-Garcia, 33, entered a home in the 400 block of Mill Street in South Elgin.

Reyes-Garcia entered the home without permission and assaulted two people, officials say. When police arrived for reports of a burglary in progress, the suspect had fled.

As a precautionary measure, nearby schools were placed into a lockdown status which was lifted once investigators found this was an isolated domestic disturbance. Police determined there was no threat to the public.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Reyes-Garcia had a previous domestic relationship with one of the victim.

He was arrested on Friday after the Kane County States’ Attorney’s Office approved a warrant.