Aurora man found guilty of sexually assaulting 71-year-old woman

An Aurora man was convicted last week of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman in 2019 in the western suburb.

Khamsaume Xayvong, 59, was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint Feb. 10, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said. He has been held at the Kane County jail since July 2019, when a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Xayvong sexually assaulted and injured the woman, whom he knew, July 6, 2019, at a home in Aurora, prosecutors said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"Thanks to the Aurora Police Department for its thorough investigation in this case, and especially for the care taken with the elderly victim. The victim’s courage in speaking out about this crime and willingness to testify against this defendant were so important in preventing him from making a victim of anyone else," Assistant State’s Attorney Lori Anderson said.

Xayvong faces between six and 30 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for life, prosecutors said.

He will be sentenced April 8.

