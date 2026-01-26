Aurora man sentenced to 9 years in 2023 DUI crash that killed woman: prosecutors

The Brief An Aurora man was sentenced to nine years in prison for a 2023 DUI crash that killed another driver. Prosecutors said he crossed into oncoming traffic at high speed while intoxicated, triggering a three-vehicle crash. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.



An Aurora man accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a fatal crash in 2023 has been sentenced to nine years in prison, authorities said.

What we know:

Joshua Crye, 34, was sentenced Monday after entering a blind guilty plea Aug. 5, 2025, to one count of aggravated DUI causing death, a Class 2 felony, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Joshua Crye, 34. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Crye on May 18, 2023, setting bond at $2 million, with 10% to apply, prosecutors said.

Crye was taken into custody June 12, 2023, and appeared in bond court, where the bond amount was reaffirmed. He has remained in the DuPage County Jail since then.

The backstory:

The crash occurred at 8:52 p.m. April 6, 2023, on Eola Road and involved three vehicles.

Following an investigation, authorities learned Crye was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Eola Road at approximately 85 mph when he crossed a raised center median, entered the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Nicole Dickerson, prosecutors said.

The impact caused the vehicles to collide with a third northbound vehicle.

All occupants were transported to a local hospital. Dickerson later died from her injuries on April 10, 2023, authorities said.

Crye’s blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash was 0.183 — more than twice the legal limit — according to the state’s attorney’s office.

What they're saying:

"DUI crashes are not accidents. These crashes, which are 100% avoidable, are the result of a bad decision made by an intoxicated individual, in this case, Joshua Crye. That bad decision however, not only cost Nicole Dickerson her life and her family their loving wife and mother, but also impacted an entire community. I wish Nicole’s family and friends strength as they continue their lives with just their memories of the love and support Nicole once provided. I urge everyone to please be responsible if you have been drinking or are otherwise intoxicated…," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

What's next:

Crye must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, prosecutors said.