Aurora man sentenced after forcing women into prostitution using drugs and threats, prosecutors say

The Brief Jamar Hare, 32, of Aurora, was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of involuntary servitude. Prosecutors said Hare used illegal drugs, threats and physical force to control women engaged in prostitution in 2020 and 2021. He’ll receive credit for 270 days served in jail.



An Aurora man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for forcing women into prostitution through threats, drugs and physical abuse.

What we know:

Jamar Hare, 32, pleaded guilty to six counts of involuntary servitude, with each count tied to a different victim, according to Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Jamar Hare

Prosecutors said Hare profited from a prostitution scheme operating out of a home in west suburban Aurora between 2020 and 2021. He used illegal drugs, intimidation and violence to control women who engaged in sexual acts for money under his direction.

All the victims were over the age of 18.

What they're saying:

"The defendant used illegal drugs and the threat of violence to exploit the victims/survivors in this case for his personal gain," Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers said in a statement. "Fortunately, they had the strength and courage to come forward and hold him accountable."

What's next:

Under Illinois law, Hare’s six 13-year sentences will run concurrently. He is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and has already served 270 days in the Kane County jail.