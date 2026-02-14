Chicago crime: 15-year-old shot in drive-by on Far South Side, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face on Chicago's Far South Side early Saturday morning. He was hospitalized in fair condition, police say. Police did not say if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.



What we know:

Officers responded to the 10000 block of S. Paxton Avenue in the South Deering neighborhood around 3:34 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was outside when a dark-colored sedan drove past and a gunman fired shots at him, police said.

The victim was shot in the left part of his face. He was treated by paramedics and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Police did not provide further details of the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.