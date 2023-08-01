Aurora man sold cocaine to 62-year-old man who died from an overdose: prosecutors

article

An Aurora man is accused of supplying cocaine to another man in 2021, which resulted in a fatal overdose.

Markwon Wilson, 21, faces one felony count of drug-induced homicide.

At about 4:30 p.m. on March 29, 2021, Wheaton police officers and paramedics responded to a call in the 2000 block of West Roosevelt Road for an unresponsive man, later identified as 62-year-old Raul Torres.

When officers arrived, they located Torres unconscious and not breathing on the living room couch with a pipe in his hand and a white powdery substance, which was later identified as cocaine, on the floor in front of him.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, police identified Wilson as the individual who allegedly supplied Torres with the illegal narcotics, prosecutors said.

On July 12, 2023, a judge issued a $750,000 arrest warrant for Wilson and he was taken into custody on July 26.

Prosecutors say he is also facing a manufacture/delivery of 400-900 grams of cocaine charge out of Winnebago County.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Illegal narcotics continue to take thousands of lives each year," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "These souls are lost forever while those who supplied the deadly doses make money from death, as alleged in this case. The charges filed today should send a shiver down the spine of anyone who makes the mistake of selling drugs in DuPage County where we look at every illegal narcotics overdose case as the potential result of criminal action committed by the supplier. My sincere condolences go out to Mr. Torres’ family and friends on their loss. I thank the Wheaton Police Department for their thorough investigation into this unfortunate death as well as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Alexandria Levan for her work on this case."

Wilson's bond was set at $500,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.